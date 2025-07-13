Genelia Deshmukh's unexpected comeback in Sitaare Zameen Par

How did you land the role in 'Sitaare Zameen Par?'

Aamir Khan reached out to Genelia through her husband Riteish Deshmukh, and she landed the role after an audition she saw as part of the creative fun.

The movie is a sports comedy-drama introducing fresh faces like Aroush Datta and is seen as a spiritual follow-up to Taare Zameen Par (2007).

With veteran actors like Dolly Ahluwalia joining in, this marks a new chapter for Genelia's career.