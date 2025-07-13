Shilpa Shetty expresses fear of Malayalam cinema Entertainment Jul 13, 2025

Shilpa Shetty just got real about why she hasn't taken up any Malayalam movies yet.

At the KD - The Devil teaser launch in Kochi, she admitted that the detailed storytelling in Malayalam cinema feels a bit intimidating.

"I have been offered a few movies in Malayalam, but I have never said yes to them because I am scared," she shared.