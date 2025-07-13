Next Article
Shilpa Shetty expresses fear of Malayalam cinema
Shilpa Shetty just got real about why she hasn't taken up any Malayalam movies yet.
At the KD - The Devil teaser launch in Kochi, she admitted that the detailed storytelling in Malayalam cinema feels a bit intimidating.
"I have been offered a few movies in Malayalam, but I have never said yes to them because I am scared," she shared.
Shilpa's admiration for Malayalam films; 'KD—The Devil' details
Even with her nerves, Shilpa has a genuine admiration for Malayalam films—she even mentioned loving classics like Nokkethadhoorathu Kannum Nattu and being a fan of Mohanlal.
She's open to roles that push her as an actor, though.
For now, you'll catch her in KD - The Devil alongside Dhruva Sarja and Sanjay Dutt—release date still under wraps!