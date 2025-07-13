Next Article
Veteran actor Kota Srinivasa Rao's final appearance
Legendary Telugu actor Kota Srinivasa Rao, who passed away at 83, will make a posthumous appearance in Pawan Kalyan's upcoming movie Hari Hara Veera Mallu, releasing July 31, 2025.
Even after retiring for health reasons, Rao was genuinely excited to work with Kalyan again—something he mentioned in one of his last interviews.
Rao's last gift to the industry
Rao wrapped up his scenes for the film over two days, marking his last gift to the industry after acting in over 750 movies.
His funeral will be held later today in Hyderabad with state honors.
Friends like Brahmanandam and Babu Mohan were seen grieving at the ceremony, while stars such as Chiranjeevi paid heartfelt tributes.
The new film now stands as a fitting send-off for a legend who shaped Telugu cinema.