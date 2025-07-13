Next Article
Aamir Khan's film reaches new heights in Ladakh
Aamir Khan's new film, Sitaare Zameen Par, just had a special premiere at 11,562 feet in Ladakh—making it the highest-altitude movie screening ever.
The event took place in a mobile cinema and was organized for autistic children and their families by Picturetime and Dr. Daichin's Hopeful Steps Clinic.
'Proud moment for us...': Picturetime CEO
Picturetime's CEO, Sushil Chaudhary, called it a proud moment for bringing cinema to remote places and supporting Khan's vision of reaching everyone.
The film itself is a spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par, following a coach who mentors players with disabilities.
With Genelia D'Souza and 10 fresh faces in the cast, the movie has been a big hit and marks Aamir Khan's return to comedy-drama.