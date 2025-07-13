Aamir Khan's film reaches new heights in Ladakh

'Proud moment for us...': Picturetime CEO

Picturetime's CEO, Sushil Chaudhary, called it a proud moment for bringing cinema to remote places and supporting Khan's vision of reaching everyone.

The film itself is a spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par, following a coach who mentors players with disabilities.

With Genelia D'Souza and 10 fresh faces in the cast, the movie has been a big hit and marks Aamir Khan's return to comedy-drama.