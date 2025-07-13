Next Article
Rashmika Mandanna's 'The Girlfriend' single 'Nadhive' release date announced
Rashmika Mandanna just announced that Nadhive, the first single from her upcoming film The Girlfriend, will be out on July 16.
The teaser—narrated by Vijay Deverakonda—shows her in a college romance with Dheekshith Shetty and hints at some real struggles along the way.
'The Girlfriend' is a character-driven story
The Girlfriend is a big deal for Rashmika, with director Rahul Ravindran promising more updates soon.
She's also hyping up Mysaa, where she takes on a fierce new look.
Rashmika says The Girlfriend stands out for its unique, character-driven story—and she's clearly excited to show fans something different this time around.