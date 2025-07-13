Vijay Deverakonda declines antagonist role in 'Don 3'

Don 3, directed by Farhan Akhtar , will feature Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. Filming is set to begin in January 2026, with Farhan currently scouting global locations for action scenes. The hunt for the film's main villain continues after Deverakonda passed on the offer.

Kingdom releasing on July 31

After his Bollywood debut Liger didn't quite land in 2022, Deverakonda has been more careful about his Hindi film choices.

He's now focused on Telugu movies and is gearing up for his spy thriller Kingdom, releasing July 31, 2025.

Turning down Don 3 fits with his plan to be choosy about roles that really match his goals.