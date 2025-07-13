'Mayasabha' OTT release: Streaming details revealed

'Mayasabha' dives into power struggles and personal betrayals

Directed by Deva Katta in his OTT debut, Mayasabha dives into power struggles and personal betrayals that shaped an era.

With a cast including Divya Dutta, Sai Kumar, Srikanth Iyengar, and Nassar, you can catch it in Telugu—so there's something for everyone who loves a good political saga.