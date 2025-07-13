Next Article
'Mayasabha' OTT release: Streaming details revealed
Get ready for Mayasabha, a Telugu political drama dropping on SonyLIV from August 7, 2025.
Set in the chaotic politics of 1990s Andhra Pradesh, it follows two friends—Kakarla Krishnama Naidu (Aadhi Pinisetty) and MS Rami Reddy (Chaitanya Rao)—as they turn rivals, inspired by real-life political events.
'Mayasabha' dives into power struggles and personal betrayals
Directed by Deva Katta in his OTT debut, Mayasabha dives into power struggles and personal betrayals that shaped an era.
With a cast including Divya Dutta, Sai Kumar, Srikanth Iyengar, and Nassar, you can catch it in Telugu—so there's something for everyone who loves a good political saga.