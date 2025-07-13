Tiger Shroff prepares for 3 song shoots in Baaghi 4

Ronnie is recruited by a secret international agency to take down a global terror network, facing off against assassins and cyber threats across countries. The movie promises a darker vibe than earlier Baaghi films—something teased in the gritty first look poster from May.

Film to release only in theaters 1st

Baaghi 4 will release only in theaters at first. After its run, it's expected to head to a streaming platform (though streaming dates aren't official yet).

Tiger Shroff has been sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses of the intense action sequences on social media as filming wraps up.