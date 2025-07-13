Tiger Shroff prepares for 3 song shoots in Baaghi 4
Tiger Shroff returns as Ronnie in Baaghi 4, landing in theaters on September 5, 2025—right on Teacher's Day.
This time, the film is directed by A. Harsha (his first Hindi film) and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.
Sanjay Dutt joins as the main villain, with Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu also in key roles.
Ronnie takes on global terror network in 'Baaghi 4'
Ronnie is recruited by a secret international agency to take down a global terror network, facing off against assassins and cyber threats across countries.
The movie promises a darker vibe than earlier Baaghi films—something teased in the gritty first look poster from May.
Film to release only in theaters 1st
Baaghi 4 will release only in theaters at first. After its run, it's expected to head to a streaming platform (though streaming dates aren't official yet).
Tiger Shroff has been sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses of the intense action sequences on social media as filming wraps up.