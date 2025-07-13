Next Article
Actor Vijay spearheads protest over custodial death
Actor-turned-politician Vijay is stepping up for justice, leading his first big protest today after temple guard Ajith Kumar allegedly died in police custody in Sivagangai.
A court confirmed illegal detention and torture, and the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court wants a final report by August 20.
CBI is investigating the case
The case sparked public outrage, pushing the state to hand it over to the CBI.
Five police officers have been arrested so far, and top cops suspended or sidelined.
Vijay's party is calling for an independent investigation, with families of other custodial death victims joining the protest.
He's also made it clear—no alliance with BJP as he looks ahead to 2026 elections.