Hiten used to 'doze off' while driving due to overworking
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor Hiten Tejwani, who has been in the industry for over 25 years, recently opened up about his grueling work schedule. In a podcast with Siddharth Kannan, he revealed that he often worked 22-hour shifts and even met with an accident due to sleep deprivation. Despite these challenges, he said his hard work has paid off in terms of longevity in the industry.
Financial challenges
Tejwani's 1st big paycheck after working 30 double shifts
Tejwani also spoke about the financial struggles he faced in the early days of his career. He recalled earning just ₹1,000 a day for Sukanya and shooting only 12 days a month. Despite being the lead in Kutumb, he said his pay didn't increase significantly. He revealed, "For 30 days, I did 30 extra shifts, and I remember going to get the cheque myself. The cheque was for ₹1 lakh, and it made me so happy."
Exhaustion
Exhaustion led to him sleeping on sets
Tejwani explained that a typical day would start at 9:00am and end at 9:00pm but often stretched to 5:00am the next day. This unpredictable schedule sometimes forced him to work for 22 hours straight. He revealed, "I used to drive myself, and I would constantly doze off while driving." "One day I even hit the car into a divider, but nothing happened by the grace of God."
Work-life balance
Tejwani supports Deepika Padukone's decision to leave projects
When asked about Deepika Padukone's recent decision to leave movies like Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD sequel over long work shifts, Tejwani supported her. He said, "Now you can't work nonstop...I think it's very important to balance between your work and your personal life." "She's a mother, and it is good that she is being very clear on her work schedule." He added that the quality of work suffers if actors don't get enough rest.