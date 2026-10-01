'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2' to end November

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 is saying goodbye this November.

The show, which brought back Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay, first aired on July 29, 2025 and has recently dived into some intense Virani family drama, like Karan choosing to divorce Nandini after learning about her part in Parth's death.

The final shoot is lined up for October 20.