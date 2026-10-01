'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2' to end November
Entertainment
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 is saying goodbye this November.
The show, which brought back Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay, first aired on July 29, 2025 and has recently dived into some intense Virani family drama, like Karan choosing to divorce Nandini after learning about her part in Parth's death.
The final shoot is lined up for October 20.
Star Plus slots 'Apsara' 10:30pm.
Once Kyunki... signs off, Star Plus will fill the 10:30pm slot with Apsara, a supernatural fantasy thriller with a connection to the story of Amrit Manthan.
Expect a fresh cast including Samiksha Jaiswal, Anushka Merchande, Paras Kalnawat, Adaa Khan, Avika Gor, and Mona Vasu.
Star Plus hopes this new show keeps you tuning in!