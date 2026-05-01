'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' Tulsi refuses remarriage condition
Entertainment
In the latest episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, family drama heats up as Gomzy suggests Aryan as a match for Pari.
Pari is on board, but only if Tulsi agrees to remarry Mihir, a condition that stirs up emotions all around.
Tulsi, though, isn't budging.
Nandini backs Tulsi, Pari Aryan talk
Tulsi faces serious pressure from her family to reunite with Mihir, but she's not letting anyone make the choice for her. Nandini backs her up, reminding her to stay true to herself.
Meanwhile, Pari and Aryan talk things out honestly about their past before moving forward.
Tulsi stays firm in her decision, and the recap later shifts to Pari and Aryan's conversation.