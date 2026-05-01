'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' Tulsi refuses remarriage condition

Nandini backs Tulsi, Pari Aryan talk

Tulsi faces serious pressure from her family to reunite with Mihir, but she's not letting anyone make the choice for her. Nandini backs her up, reminding her to stay true to herself.

Meanwhile, Pari and Aryan talk things out honestly about their past before moving forward.

Tulsi stays firm in her decision, and the recap later shifts to Pari and Aryan's conversation.