LaBeouf charged with battery in New Orleans, no hate charges
Shia LaBeouf, the star of the Transformers film franchise, is facing misdemeanor battery charges in New Orleans after a Mardi Gras altercation on February 17.
Police say he assaulted three men at the R Bar when asked to leave for being aggressive.
Despite video showing him using homophobic slurs, prosecutors decided not to pursue hate crime charges.
LaBeouf punched 2, slur recorded
Authorities report LaBeouf punched two people and headbutted another, with one victim identifying as queer.
Another victim recorded him using a slur and pushed for hate crime enhancements, but those weren't filed.
After his arrest, LaBeouf was released on $105,000 bond and ordered to attend substance abuse treatment.
LaBeouf cites Catholic fear, prior rehab
LaBeouf has had run-ins with the law before, including arrests in 2014 and 2017 for disruptive behavior.
He's gone through court-ordered rehab previously.
In a recent interview, he linked his actions to fear from his Catholic faith.
His arraignment date hasn't been set yet.