LaBeouf charged with battery in New Orleans, no hate charges Entertainment May 21, 2026

Shia LaBeouf, the star of the Transformers film franchise, is facing misdemeanor battery charges in New Orleans after a Mardi Gras altercation on February 17.

Police say he assaulted three men at the R Bar when asked to leave for being aggressive.

Despite video showing him using homophobic slurs, prosecutors decided not to pursue hate crime charges.