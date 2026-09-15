TIFF 2026: Ladakhi filmmaker wins gold at Student Oscars
What's the story
Stanzin Jigmet, a young filmmaker from Ladakh, has bagged the Gold Award for his film The Dragon Letter at the 53rd Student Academy Awards. The ceremony was held on Monday at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Earlier in August, when he was announced as a winner, Jigmet had shared his excitement on Instagram.
Social media post
Jigmet's post on winning the award
Jigmet had taken to Instagram to express his joy, writing, "The Dragon Letter @thedragonletter has won a Student Academy Award 2026."
"From the remote village of Mulbekh in Ladakh...to the Academy-this journey still feels unreal. This award belongs to my family, friends, cast, crew...and everyone who believed in me and in this deeply personal story."
He added, "Where we come from does not limit how far our stories can travel."
International recognition
Everything to know about the awards
The Student Academy Awards are a prestigious international competition that recognizes and honors student filmmakers.
This year, the awards received 2,972 entries from students at 894 colleges and universities worldwide, reported ANI.
The event was presented by actor Gemma Chan, Oscar-nominated filmmaker Liz Garbus, and actor Gael Garcia Bernal.
Career highlights
His education and production house
Jigmet holds a Master's degree in Film Directing from ESCAC in Barcelona, Spain. He is also the founder of Pixel Challenger Films, a Ladakh-based production house that specializes in cinema-grade productions.
The winning films at the Student Academy Awards will be eligible for consideration in three short film categories at the 99th Academy Awards: Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, and Documentary Short Film.