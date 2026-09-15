TIFF 2026: Ladakhi filmmaker wins gold at Student Oscars

Jigmet had taken to Instagram to express his joy, writing, "The Dragon Letter @thedragonletter has won a Student Academy Award 2026."

"From the remote village of Mulbekh in Ladakh...to the Academy-this journey still feels unreal. This award belongs to my family, friends, cast, crew...and everyone who believed in me and in this deeply personal story."

He added, "Where we come from does not limit how far our stories can travel."