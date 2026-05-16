'Ladki Bahin' Tambe's Uma uses Maharashtra scheme to start business

'Ladki Bahin' ₹1.25cr cleared after censorship

Made on a ₹1.25 crore budget and now showing in around 122 screens across Maharashtra (with an expected cameo from influencer Gautami Patil), Ladki Bahin faced some early censorship issues over the use of leaders' names, scheme and government logos, and the film's title but got cleared after a letter from deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde.

The welfare scheme it highlights was a big factor in helping the Mahayuti alliance win elections, originally reaching 24.3 million women, though that number dropped to 17.7 million after concerns about misuse and the pruning of the beneficiary list post-elections.