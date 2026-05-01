'Lagaan' director Gowariker named 57th IFFI festival director in Goa
Entertainment
Ashutosh Gowariker, the filmmaker behind Lagaan, has been named festival director for the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.
He's no stranger to IFFI. He's been involved since 1984 and recently served as jury president for international cinema at IFFI 2024.
Gowariker expresses pride, hopes IFFI grows
Gowariker says he feels "immense pride and joy" stepping into this role, and is excited to work with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and the Government of Goa.
With him at the helm, there's hope that IFFI will continue growing as a top spot for showcasing diverse films from around the world.