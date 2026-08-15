Lalit Modi denies participating in 'Bigg Boss 20'
What's the story
Lalit Modi, the founder of the Indian Premier League (IPL), has denied reports claiming he will participate in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss. The businessman called these reports "fake news" and said that he was never approached by the show's makers. He also sent a legal notice to those who allegedly circulated this unverified information.
Details
'A completely fabricated story'
On Saturday, Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) to refute the rumors.
He wrote, "FAKE NEWS. PERIOD. I have NOT been approached for Bigg Boss 20. I am NOT participating in Bigg Boss 20."
"And I have NO intention of doing so. Amazing how a completely fabricated story can become 'news' without anyone bothering to ask the person concerned."
Legal action
Legal notice attached to X post
Modi further attached a legal notice from his lawyers, Hirani & Associates, to the accounts that carried the alleged casting news.
The notice called the reports "false, baseless, and mischievous."
It also stated that Modi has not been approached by any representative of Bigg Boss 20 and has no intention of participating.
Twitter Post
'Perhaps next time, verify before you publish'
FAKE NEWS. PERIOD.— Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) August 14, 2026
I have NOT been approached for Bigg Boss 20.
I am NOT participating in Bigg Boss 20.
And I have NO intention of doing so.
Amazing how a completely fabricated story can become “news” without anyone bothering to ask the person concerned.
My lawyers have issued… pic.twitter.com/DUQZUbqUYn
Show details
About 'Bigg Boss 20'
The 20th season of Bigg Boss, hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan, will premiere on September 6 on JioHotstar and Colors.
The official list of contestants has not been announced yet, but recent reports have pointed toward Nia Sharma, Arjun Bijlani, Karan Patel, and Jannat Zubair.
The makers have promised an interesting new format with a "jeevan daan" (lifeline) for the contestants.