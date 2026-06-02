'I was...diamond digger': Lalit Modi refutes Sushmita's 'gold digger' rumors

Lalit Modi , the businessman and IPL founder, has defended his relationship with ex-partner, actor Sushmita Sen , against accusations of her being a "gold digger." The couple's relationship was made public in 2022, leading to widespread speculation and criticism. In a recent conversation with Humans of Bombay, Modi said that money had nothing to do with their relationship. He also revealed that Sen paid for everything during their time together.

Defense 'I was like a kept boyfriend' Modi said, "Please understand that Sushmita is a very beautiful and very well-to-do lady." "She has more diamonds than anybody I know on the planet, and she has earned them herself." "There wasn't a single time that I went out with Sushmita that I had to pay for anything. She paid for everything. I was like a kept boyfriend."

Statement Sen will never accept anything from anybody, added Modi Modi further said, "Sushmita is a remarkable lady and self-made lady. She will never accept anything from anybody." "So when somebody says she was a gold digger, Lalit was a diamond digger. She was truly a diamond. ... It was never about anything else. She can buy anything she wants, do anything she wants, without a doubt."

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Actor's reaction Sen had responded to allegations in 2023 In 2023, Sen had responded to the "gold digger" allegations during an interview on Zoom. She said, "I think it's good that those comments came to me and I could define 'gold digger.'" "An insult is an insult when you receive it; I don't receive it. So it went out of the window."

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