'Ramayana': Lara Dutta calls Kaikeyi 'most misunderstood woman in history'
What's the story
The highly anticipated film Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, was released worldwide on Thursday. The movie features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, and Sai Pallavi as Sita. Actor Lara Dutta plays Kaikeyi in the film and has now shared a heartfelt note on her Instagram account about being part of this historic journey.
Character portrayal
'What an extraordinary privilege to portray a mother who...'
In her Instagram post, Dutta wrote, "What an extraordinary privilege to portray a mother who has perhaps been one of the most misunderstood women in history."
"To be entrusted with the responsibility of bringing alive her humanity...her angst, her vulnerabilities, her guilt and her remorse. A woman who changed the course of history."
Film release
She thanked the makers and co-actors
Dutta further wrote, "Today, this divine story comes to you. And I hope, in my own small way, I will do justice to Mata Kaikeyi."
"That you will look beyond the perceptions of centuries and embrace her for the pivotal role she played in bringing a divine prophecy to fruition."
She also thanked the makers and cast for this opportunity.
Film details
More about 'Ramayana'
Ramayana, reportedly made on a budget of ₹4,000 crore, is one of the most expensive film productions in the world.
With VFX from eight-time Oscar-winning studio DNEG, it is being marketed as India's first film equivalent of Hollywood blockbusters.
For its global release, the makers have partnered with Sony Pictures for a wide release across 70,000 screens.