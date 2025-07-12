Next Article
Lataa Saberwal declines participation in Bigg Boss 19
Lataa Saberwal, best known as Akshara's mom in "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai," has cleared the air—she's not joining Bigg Boss 19.
She told India Forums, "Yes, I was approached, but I'm not doing it," ending all the buzz about her possible entry.
Separation from husband
Talk about Lataa joining Bigg Boss picked up after she and her husband Sanjeev Seth (also her co-star) announced their separation just days ago.
The couple married in 2010 and have a son together. After sharing the news on Instagram, Lataa asked for privacy during this time.
About Bigg Boss 19
Bigg Boss 19 kicks off on August 29, 2025, and will run for five months—the show's longest season yet.
Even with all the speculation around her personal life, Lataa has made it clear she won't be entering the house this year.