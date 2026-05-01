Leavitt debuts off Broadway in '11 to Midnight' at Orpheum Entertainment May 01, 2026

Conner Leavitt, best known from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, is making his off-Broadway debut in 11 to Midnight at the Orpheum Theatre from May 8-27.

Inspired by his wife Whitney's Broadway journey, Leavitt said, "I'm so grateful for the opportunity to join the cast of 11 to Midnight and be a part of such a special, unique theater experience here in New York," marking a big step as he dives into theater.