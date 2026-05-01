Leavitt debuts off Broadway in '11 to Midnight' at Orpheum
Conner Leavitt, best known from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, is making his off-Broadway debut in 11 to Midnight at the Orpheum Theatre from May 8-27.
Inspired by his wife Whitney's Broadway journey, Leavitt said, "I'm so grateful for the opportunity to join the cast of 11 to Midnight and be a part of such a special, unique theater experience here in New York," marking a big step as he dives into theater.
Telenko duo created '11 to Midnight'
The show, created by Austin and Marideth Telenko, follows friends and a married couple during the final hour before New Year's Eve.
Alongside Leavitt, you'll see Heather Morris and Nia Sioux in the cast.
JJ Niemann was previously set to join, but ultimately announced he would not be joining, citing a logistical issue involving "our industry at large & powers that be."
Still, this production is shaping up as a standout moment for Leavitt's new chapter on stage.