Leff pauses tour with singer Khalid to prioritize mental health
Entertainment
Lauv (Ari Staprans Leff) is pressing pause on touring with Khalid to take care of his mental health, sharing on Instagram that he's "deeply struggling right now" and needs time to heal.
He's been open about living with OCD and substance use, saying he hopes talking about it helps others feel less alone.
Lauv also thanked fans for their support, adding, "You all mean everything to me."
Khalid thanks Leff with supportive message
Khalid responded with a heartfelt message, thanking Lauv for performing through tough times and wishing him "I wish you an abundance of love, light, and clarity through your dark times."
The two recently teamed up for the song "Tied Up," which dropped in May 2026.