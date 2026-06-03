Leff pauses tour with singer Khalid to prioritize mental health Entertainment Jun 03, 2026

Lauv (Ari Staprans Leff) is pressing pause on touring with Khalid to take care of his mental health, sharing on Instagram that he's "deeply struggling right now" and needs time to heal.

He's been open about living with OCD and substance use, saying he hopes talking about it helps others feel less alone.

Lauv also thanked fans for their support, adding, "You all mean everything to me."