Why UK blocked entry of 2 prominent left-wing streamers

Cenk Uygur, a prominent YouTube political commentator and founder of the left-wing channel The Young Turks, has been denied entry into the United Kingdom . His nephew, Twitch streamer Hasan Piker (HasanAbi), also suffered the same fate. The decision was confirmed by the Home Office on Monday. It stated that their Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) had been canceled as their presence in the UK "may not be conducive to the public good," per Deadline.

Event details Uygur and Piker were to speak at SXSW London Uygur and Piker were slated to speak at SXSW London this week. An ETA permits entry into the UK for up to six months without a visa. The Home Office added, "Decisions to refuse or cancel an ETA on these grounds are based solely on an assessment of the potential risk an individual may pose to UK society."

Reaction 'I've been banned for criticizing Israel' Uygur took to social media to express his anger at being denied entry into the UK. He wrote, "I've been banned from the UK." "I've been banned for criticizing Israel. Are we free anymore? This is oppression of Western citizens by our own governments on behalf of a different country!" Piker also shared a similar message, stating that the UK had revoked his visa at Israel's behest.

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Controversial past Uygur, Piker have history of controversial statements against Israel Both Uygur and Piker have a long history of making controversial statements against Israel. They have accused the country of committing "genocide" through its military attacks in Palestine. Since the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, over 70,000 people have reportedly died in Palestine.

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