Why UK blocked entry of 2 prominent left-wing streamers
What's the story
Cenk Uygur, a prominent YouTube political commentator and founder of the left-wing channel The Young Turks, has been denied entry into the United Kingdom. His nephew, Twitch streamer Hasan Piker (HasanAbi), also suffered the same fate. The decision was confirmed by the Home Office on Monday. It stated that their Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) had been canceled as their presence in the UK "may not be conducive to the public good," per Deadline.
Event details
Uygur and Piker were to speak at SXSW London
Uygur and Piker were slated to speak at SXSW London this week. An ETA permits entry into the UK for up to six months without a visa. The Home Office added, "Decisions to refuse or cancel an ETA on these grounds are based solely on an assessment of the potential risk an individual may pose to UK society."
Reaction
'I've been banned for criticizing Israel'
Uygur took to social media to express his anger at being denied entry into the UK. He wrote, "I've been banned from the UK." "I've been banned for criticizing Israel. Are we free anymore? This is oppression of Western citizens by our own governments on behalf of a different country!" Piker also shared a similar message, stating that the UK had revoked his visa at Israel's behest.
Controversial past
Uygur, Piker have history of controversial statements against Israel
Both Uygur and Piker have a long history of making controversial statements against Israel. They have accused the country of committing "genocide" through its military attacks in Palestine. Since the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, over 70,000 people have reportedly died in Palestine.
Event details
SXSW London had this to say
Uygur was scheduled to speak at SXSW London on Wednesday for a talk, "Techno-Feudalism is Here. Who Are the Lords?" Piker was set to appear a day later for "How the American Left Learned to Speak the Internet." The event runs through the week. In a statement, SXSW said, "Decisions on entry to the U.K. are a matter for the Home Office and the individuals concerned. SXSW London's role is to convene a broad range of diverse voices and perspectives."