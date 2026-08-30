Asim Riaz issues legal notice to influencer over violence allegations
What's the story
Actor and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz has issued a cease-and-desist legal notice to social media influencer Bhavya Singh, known for MTV Splitsvilla Season 12. The move comes after Singh made allegations against him during a podcast, claiming that he was abusive toward his ex-girlfriend, Punjabi actor Himanshi Khurana. The allegations were later shared widely on digital and social media platforms.
Allegations
Singh claimed Khurana has evidence of Riaz's abuse
During the podcast, Singh said, "I heard about this a long time ago. I had asked someone why Asim and Himanshi broke up, and someone said, Bro, he is a crazy guy, he used to hit her, he is a really bad person."
She also claimed that Khurana has CCTV footage from a hotel where Riaz allegedly "slapped" her.
Legal action
Legal team calls Singh's statements false, unverified, and damaging
Riaz's legal team has called Singh's statements "false, unverified, and damaging" to his reputation.
The notice demands that Singh refrain from making any more defamatory statements about Riaz. It also asks concerned media outlets to remove the podcast and related content.
Adv. Suhail Shariff, Partner - Falcon Legal, said, "Our client will not permit any defamatory or legally actionable statements against him."
Potential repercussions
Notice gives recipients 72 hours for compliance
The recipients of the cease-and-desist notice have been given 72 hours to comply.
If they fail to do so, Riaz's legal team has warned that legal proceedings may be initiated before the competent courts and authorities.
The notice also states that any continued or repeated dissemination of the disputed statements may lead to additional legal consequences.
Ongoing dispute
Controversy between Riaz and Khurana
The controversy between Riaz and Khurana has been ongoing, with Khurana claiming she has evidence to support her allegations of violence during their relationship.
She also mentioned having CCTV footage and recordings "surrounding the conversion-related matter."
The former couple fell in love during Bigg Boss 13 but parted ways after dating for nearly four years.
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'No reason to remain silent...'
August 24, 2026