'Jolly LLB 3' in legal trouble again over song

The upcoming Bollywood film Jolly LLB 3 , starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi , has landed in fresh legal trouble. A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Madhya Pradesh High Court against the filmmakers, accusing them of insulting the judiciary through a song featured in the movie. The PIL was filed by a lawyer from Jabalpur who objected to the lyrics of Bhai Vakeel Hai.

Legal objections PIL claims lyrics disrespect legal profession The PIL claimed that the lyrics of Bhai Vakeel Hai, which translates to "Brother is a lawyer," are disrespectful to the legal profession. The petition also objected to phrases like "package deals" and "judge ko mamu banana," saying they insult the Indian judiciary. It further highlighted that the actors in the song are shown dancing in black coats and lawyers' gowns, attire meant to be worn in court with dignity.

Hearing date Madhya Pradesh HC to hear case on Friday The PIL seeks either a stay on the film's release or the removal of the allegedly objectionable content. The Madhya Pradesh High Court is set to hear the matter on Friday, September 12. This comes just days after the Allahabad High Court dismissed a similar plea seeking action against Bhai Vakeel Hai for allegedly defaming the judiciary.

Previous ruling Allahabad High Court dismissed similar petition recently A Division Bench of Justice Sangeeta Chandra and Justice Brij Raj Singh had dismissed the earlier petition without imposing any costs. They said they found "nothing objectionable" in the song's lyrics or even in the film's trailer or teaser. The court also went through the lyrics of Bhai Vakeel Hai and found nothing that may interfere with the practice of genuine advocates.