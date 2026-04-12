Legendary singer Bhosle dies at 92 from multiple organ failure
Entertainment
Legendary singer Asha Bhosle died at 92. Her son, Anand Bhosle, shared the news after she was hospitalized in Mumbai with fatigue and a chest infection. Doctors said the cause was multiple organ failure.
Her funeral will be held tomorrow at 4pm in Shivaji Park, Dadar.
Bhosle's legacy shaped Indian music
Asha Bhosle left behind a legacy that shaped Indian music.
Known for her versatility and energy, she was admired by generations and will always be remembered as one of India's most beloved voices.