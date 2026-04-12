Legendary singer Bhosle dies at 92 from multiple organ failure Entertainment Apr 12, 2026

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle died at 92. Her son, Anand Bhosle, shared the news after she was hospitalized in Mumbai with fatigue and a chest infection. Doctors said the cause was multiple organ failure.

Her funeral will be held tomorrow at 4pm in Shivaji Park, Dadar.