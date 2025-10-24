Veteran stunt director Malaysia Bhaskar dies of heart attack
The Indian film industry is grieving the loss of veteran stunt director Malaysia Bhaskar, who died of a heart attack in Malaysia. Known for his exceptional ability to choreograph realistic and stylish fight sequences, Bhaskar's work spanned across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada cinema. He was particularly influential in Malayalam cinema, where he worked with renowned directors like Joshiy, Bharathan, I.V. Sasi, Fazil, Siddique, and Sibi Malayil.
Bhaskar's name was synonymous with quality in the film industry. The Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) directors' union paid tribute to Bhaskar. In a statement, they said, "He was skilled at choreographing realistic fight sequences for director Bharathan's films like Thazhvaram, technically sophisticated action scenes in Joshiy's films, and stylish mass-appeal fights in Babu Antony's movies." "There was a time when the name 'Fight-Malaysia Bhaskar' appearing on screen would bring thunderous applause in theaters."
According to editor P.C. Mohanan, Bhaskar was in Malaysia for a shoot schedule of a new Tamil movie directed by Balaji when he passed away. The veteran stunt director's funeral will be held in Malaysia on Saturday. Bhaskar has over 250 Malayalam films to his credit, including Mrigaya, Ramji Rao Speaking, Kalikkalam, Sooryamanasam, Samrajyam, Boxer, Kuttapathram, and Randam Bhavam. May he rest in peace.