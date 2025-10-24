Veteran stunt director Malaysia Bhaskar dies of heart attack

Career highlights

Bhaskar's work in films

Bhaskar's name was synonymous with quality in the film industry. The Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) directors' union paid tribute to Bhaskar. In a statement, they said, "He was skilled at choreographing realistic fight sequences for director Bharathan's films like Thazhvaram, technically sophisticated action scenes in Joshiy's films, and stylish mass-appeal fights in Babu Antony's movies." "There was a time when the name 'Fight-Malaysia Bhaskar' appearing on screen would bring thunderous applause in theaters."