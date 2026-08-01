OTT: When, where to watch Akhil Akkineni's 'Lenin'
What's the story
Akhil Akkineni's latest film, Lenin, will arrive on ZEE5 on August 7, the streamer announced recently. The rural action drama has been a major success for the actor, especially after his previous setback with Agent. The film has reportedly collected close to ₹50 crore net in India. It was released theatrically on July 10.
Digital debut
'Lenin' marked a major career success for Akkineni
The film's impressive performance in theaters is expected to translate into strong viewership on the streaming platform.
Lenin marked a turning point in Akkineni's career, helping him bounce back after Agent's (2023) commercial failure and emerging as his highest-grossing movie so far.
The project also stars Bhagyashri Borse opposite Akhil, with Shivaji, Pramod Panju, Eeswari Rao, Sunil, Ramki, and Brahmaji in supporting roles.
Film details
Everything to know about 'Lenin'
Directed by Murali Kishor Abburu, Lenin is produced by Naga Vamsi and Nagarjuna under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Annapurna Studios's Manam Enterprises.
The film's music has been composed by Thaman.
Set in 1976 in the fictional village of Srirampuram in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district, the story unfolds against the backdrop of an annual traditional festival dedicated to Goddess Draupadi.
Box office success
Box office collection and records in sight
Despite a slowdown in collections due to newer releases, Lenin is just ₹1.16 crore away from reaching the ₹50 crore mark at the Indian box office.
If it achieves this milestone, it will become Akkineni's first film to cross the ₹50 crore net mark in India, per The Economic Times.
The movie also remains in contention to finish among the highest-grossing Telugu films of 2026.