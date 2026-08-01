OTT: When, where to watch Akhil Akkineni's 'Lenin'

The film's impressive performance in theaters is expected to translate into strong viewership on the streaming platform.

Lenin marked a turning point in Akkineni's career, helping him bounce back after Agent's (2023) commercial failure and emerging as his highest-grossing movie so far.

The project also stars Bhagyashri Borse opposite Akhil, with Shivaji, Pramod Panju, Eeswari Rao, Sunil, Ramki, and Brahmaji in supporting roles.