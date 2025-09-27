Next Article
Lex, Superman to work together in Gunn's 'Man of Tomorrow'
Entertainment
DC fans, get ready—"Man of Tomorrow," the next Superman movie, is bringing a twist.
James Gunn just revealed that Lex Luthor will have to work together with Superman to a certain degree to face an even bigger threat, hinting at some serious Brainiac buzz.
The film continues David Corenswet's run as Superman and lands in theaters July 9, 2027.
Nicholas Hoult joins as Lex Luthor
Nicholas Hoult steps in as Lex Luthor, and this time it's not just about fighting Superman—Gunn says it'll be "as much a Lex movie as it is a Superman movie."
Filming kicks off spring 2026, so expect more updates (and surprises) soon.