Lex, Superman to work together in Gunn's 'Man of Tomorrow' Entertainment Sep 27, 2025

DC fans, get ready—"Man of Tomorrow," the next Superman movie, is bringing a twist.

James Gunn just revealed that Lex Luthor will have to work together with Superman to a certain degree to face an even bigger threat, hinting at some serious Brainiac buzz.

The film continues David Corenswet's run as Superman and lands in theaters July 9, 2027.