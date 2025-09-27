Rajat Bedi promises 'Bads...' S02 will have more of him

Actor Rajat Bedi , who recently made a comeback after a long hiatus with the Netflix series Ba***ds of Bollywood , is overwhelmed by the positive response. In the show, he plays Jaraj Saxena, a former star struggling to find work in the industry. The character closely mirrors Bedi's own experiences of not getting roles for years. "I'm very grateful to the Khan family for considering me and getting me into the show," he told PTI.

Character insight 'Jaraj Saxena is a favorite among the Khans' Bedi revealed that his character in Ba***ds of Bollywood is a favorite among the Khan family, including Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan. "I know they want to see more of me. And you will get to see more of Jaraj Saxena in season two," he said. "The writing is going on, which will come with a bigger bang. It will happen sometime next year. It will be very exciting."

Resilience rewarded Bedi's IMDb ranking shot up after 'Ba *ds of Bollywood' Despite his career setbacks, Bedi has stayed patient and is now reaping the rewards. After Ba***ds of Bollywood premiered on Netflix, his IMDb ranking shot up to ninth place on the list of most popular Indian stars. "Life is looking beautiful... I'm excited that at least people will look at me optimistically, thinking I've done good work," he told the outlet. He moved back to Mumbai from Canada with his family two years ago.