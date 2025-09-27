When is Sidharth-Janhvi's 'Param Sundari' coming to OTT?
What's the story
The romantic comedy Param Sundari, featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, will be available for streaming on Prime Video from October 24, 2025, per OTTplay. Before this date, the transactional video-on-demand (TVOD) rental option will be available on Prime Video starting October 10, allowing viewers to rent the movie during a two-week window before its official release.
Film synopsis
This is what happens in 'Param Sundari'
Param Sundari, directed by Tushar Jalota, is a contemporary cross-cultural romance. The story revolves around Param (Malhotra), a Delhi-based investor who uses an AI matchmaking app called Soulmates to prove a point to his father. He is matched with Sundari (Kapoor), a Kerala woman running an ancestral homestay with her uncle, a Kalaripayattu practitioner. The film explores the cultural differences they face as their love story unfolds.
Film's journey
Box office collection of the film
Despite its initial release date being July 25, 2025, Param Sundari was released in theaters on August 29. The film had a disappointing run at the domestic box office, earning around ₹54.77 crore by the end of its run. However, it reportedly fared well internationally and helped rake in around ₹89.22 crore worldwide by the end of September 2025.
Critical response
Controversies and criticisms faced by the film
The film received mixed to negative reviews from critics. While the performances and chemistry of the lead actors were divisive among critics, they unanimously praised the music and cinematography. However, the film's portrayal of Kerala and its people sparked controversy, with both the story and screenplay facing criticism. Read our review here.