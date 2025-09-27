Next Article
Sayli Kamble announces pregnancy with traditional baby shower: See pictures
Entertainment
Sayli Kamble, who won hearts on Indian Idol 12, just shared that she's expecting her first child.
She posted some sweet pictures from her traditional baby shower on Instagram, and fans and fellow musicians have been showering her with love and congratulations.
Balancing career and home life
Sayli credits her husband Dhawal—whom she married in April 2022—and both their families for always backing her dreams.
Her father and husband encouraged her to audition for Indian Idol 12 and have helped her balance her career with home life.
Classically trained, Sayli has also competed in shows like Amul Voice of India, and now she's stepping into motherhood while keeping her music journey going strong.