Sayli Kamble announces pregnancy with traditional baby shower: See pictures

Balancing career and home life

Sayli credits her husband Dhawal—whom she married in April 2022—and both their families for always backing her dreams.

Her father and husband encouraged her to audition for Indian Idol 12 and have helped her balance her career with home life.

Classically trained, Sayli has also competed in shows like Amul Voice of India, and now she's stepping into motherhood while keeping her music journey going strong.