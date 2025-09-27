Next Article
National Award winner Urvashi shines in 'Aasha's 1st look
Entertainment
The first look for Aasha, a fresh Malayalam psychological thriller, just dropped and has fans talking.
The poster spotlights Urvashi—following her recent National Award win—giving an intense vibe against lush greenery.
This marks Safar Sanel's directorial debut, with production by Vinayaka Ajith.
Meet the cast and crew of 'Aasha'
Aasha brings together Joju George, Urvashi, Aishwarya Lekshmi (making her return to Malayalam films), Vijayaraghavan, Joy Mathew, Bhagyalakshmi, and Ramesh Girija.
The script is co-written by George with Ramesh Girija and Sanel.
With music by Mithun Mukundan and visuals from Madhu Neelakandan, the film is currently being shot in scenic spots like Angamaly, Kalady, and Vazhur—so expect some gorgeous backdrops to match the suspenseful story!