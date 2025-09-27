National Award winner Urvashi shines in 'Aasha's 1st look

Meet the cast and crew of 'Aasha'

Aasha brings together Joju George, Urvashi, Aishwarya Lekshmi (making her return to Malayalam films), Vijayaraghavan, Joy Mathew, Bhagyalakshmi, and Ramesh Girija.

The script is co-written by George with Ramesh Girija and Sanel.

With music by Mithun Mukundan and visuals from Madhu Neelakandan, the film is currently being shot in scenic spots like Angamaly, Kalady, and Vazhur—so expect some gorgeous backdrops to match the suspenseful story!