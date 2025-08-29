'Param Sundari' review: Sidharth-Janhvi's romance drama offers nothing new

The romance drama Param Sundari, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra , is directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Maddock Films. Though it's beautifully shot and offers fresh music, the done-to-death storyline and lack of surprising elements bog the movie down. Most of the first-half is filled with filler scenes, and when the central conflict is established, it's too weak to advance the narrative.

Plot Can a Delhi boy marry a Malayali girl? A cross-cultural romance story, the film follows Delhi boy Param (Malhotra), who unexpectedly falls in love with a Malayali woman named Sundari (Kapoor). However, soon after, misunderstandings, cultural clashes, and family pressure threaten to tear them apart. While Sundari resigns to her fate, Param takes it upon himself to win her family's approval, come what may. Will he be successful?

#1 Fresh music and scenic locations help the movie The picturesque settings of Kerala serve as the backdrop for almost all of the film, and the makers have captured the state's scenic beauty breathtakingly well. The film isn't always engaging, but it's always beautiful, vibrant, and relaxing to look at. Sonu Nigam's vocals in the enchanting Pardesiya also save the film momentarily; he once again proves why he's the best in the business.

#2 Weak premise and predictable storyline harm 'Param Sundari' The premise isn't entirely promising, and the lack of a proper conflict and dramatic moments also drowns the project. Everything is given a surface-level treatment, with the story offering little to no backstories about the leads or their families. Thanks to a long-drawn-out, predictable climax, the background music that begs you to laugh, and stereotypical scenes, Param Sundari is tough to root for.

#3 The humor is all over the place A deeply problematic sub-track in Param Sundari is that of a local nurse openly lusting over Param. It's supposed to be "funny," but it's simply nauseating and off-putting that the film had to opt for such a lewd track to elicit laughter. Overall, too, the jokes are a major disappointment (even though humor has been a major USP of the production house so far).

#4 Malhotra and Kapoor's chemistry doesn't click Malhotra's charm, every now and then, comes to the film's aid, and he tries to do his best to rescue this sinking ship, but he isn't entirely successful. He (40) lacks chemistry with Kapoor (28), and everything seems too manufactured and contrived. With Param Sundari, Maddock takes creative liberties to an altogether different level, abandoning all logic as it moves forward.

#5 The project mostly wastes supporting characters If you are a sucker for Bollywood romance, Param Sundari might work for you, but otherwise, films with similar premises have existed in Bollywood for years. Moreover, the script entirely revolves around the leads, and hence, the supporting characters are reduced to afterthoughts. Sanjay Kapoor (Param's father) and Manjot Singh (Param's friend) are mostly wasted because the film doesn't give them much to do.