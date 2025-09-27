'Bads of Bollywood': Anya reveals Aamir, Rajamouli's cameos were unplanned
What's the story
Aryan Khan's directorial debut series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, has been making headlines since its release on Netflix. One of the most talked-about aspects was the special appearance by superstar Aamir Khan and filmmaker SS Rajamouli. Anya Singh, who plays Sanya in the series, recently revealed that this scene was not planned but came together spontaneously during filming at Mehboob Studio.
Cameo creation
Khan crafted the scene quickly
Singh revealed that while shooting a different scene, Khan learned that Aamir and Rajamouli were present at Mehboob Studio for another project. "He got super excited, of course. As we all did. And he said, 'Chalo I'm going to incorporate a scene. They only have 20 minutes.'" She added that Aryan quickly wrote the scene, and they subsequently filmed it.
Star appearances
Everything to know about 'The Ba *ds of Bollywood'
The Ba***ds of Bollywood features special appearances by Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, and Rajkummar Rao, among others. The show stars Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Vijayant Kohli, Rajat Bedi, and Gautami Kapoor, among others. It follows the story of an outsider in Bollywood who navigates through its chaotic yet glamorous world.