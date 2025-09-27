'Bads of Bollywood': Anya reveals Aamir, Rajamouli's cameos were unplanned

Cameo creation

Khan crafted the scene quickly

Singh revealed that while shooting a different scene, Khan learned that Aamir and Rajamouli were present at Mehboob Studio for another project. "He got super excited, of course. As we all did. And he said, 'Chalo I'm going to incorporate a scene. They only have 20 minutes.'" She added that Aryan quickly wrote the scene, and they subsequently filmed it.