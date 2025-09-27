'Bigg Boss 19': Amaal threatens to expose Awez's alleged affairs
What's the story
In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 19, musician Amaal Mallik threatened to expose fellow contestant and social media influencer Awez Darbar's alleged affairs. The revelation comes after a heated argument between Mallik and model Nehal Chudasama over her empathy toward Darbar, which Mallik believed was detrimental to their group.
Threats issued
'He is not innocent...'
Mallik went on to say, "If you feel more for Awez than us, then it is only Awez for you." "Your empathy toward rivals is hurting your group. He is not as innocent as he's pretending to be." He further added, "To hell with Bigg Boss. Dusre logon ke account aur DMs mein mujhe pata hai." "Main baat karne par aaun na toh khatam hojaaye rishtey and shaadi."
Past allegations
Earlier, Mallik-Ali accused Darbar of cheating on Nagma Mirajkar
In a previous episode, Mallik and fellow contestant Baseer Ali had made serious allegations against Darbar. They claimed that he was cheating on his partner, Nagma Mirajkar. Ali said, "Awez ke naam par main aaj tak nahi gaya, usne aaj kya nikala sabse pehla point, isko toh 2-2, teen teen ladkiyaan chahiye." He added that he knew all the stories about Darbar's alleged affairs.
Emotional fallout
Chudasama breaks down over Mallik's outburst
Chudasama, who was on the receiving end of Mallik's outburst, later broke down in front of fellow contestant Farrhana Bhatt. She expressed her frustration at not being appreciated for her loyalty and support. "Maine ek baar Awez ke lie empathy dikhadi usko itna bura lag gaya," she said, adding that she was exhausted maintaining friendships with people who didn't reciprocate her loyalty. Meanwhile, in the latest episode, Bhatt won captaincy for the week after beating Gaurav Khanna.