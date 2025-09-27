'Bigg Boss 19': Amaal threatens to expose Awez's alleged affairs

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 19 , musician Amaal Mallik threatened to expose fellow contestant and social media influencer Awez Darbar's alleged affairs. The revelation comes after a heated argument between Mallik and model Nehal Chudasama over her empathy toward Darbar, which Mallik believed was detrimental to their group.

Threats issued 'He is not innocent...' Mallik went on to say, "If you feel more for Awez than us, then it is only Awez for you." "Your empathy toward rivals is hurting your group. He is not as innocent as he's pretending to be." He further added, "To hell with Bigg Boss. Dusre logon ke account aur DMs mein mujhe pata hai." "Main baat karne par aaun na toh khatam hojaaye rishtey and shaadi."

Past allegations Earlier, Mallik-Ali accused Darbar of cheating on Nagma Mirajkar In a previous episode, Mallik and fellow contestant Baseer Ali had made serious allegations against Darbar. They claimed that he was cheating on his partner, Nagma Mirajkar. Ali said, "Awez ke naam par main aaj tak nahi gaya, usne aaj kya nikala sabse pehla point, isko toh 2-2, teen teen ladkiyaan chahiye." He added that he knew all the stories about Darbar's alleged affairs.