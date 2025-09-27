Vivek recalls being 'thrown out of films' after Salman controversy

In the early 2000s, actor Vivek Oberoi was riding high on success with films like Company and Saathiya. However, his career took a nosedive in 2003 when he publicly accused actor Salman Khan of threatening him. This allegation sent shockwaves through Bollywood and resulted in Oberoi being sidelined. Now, in a recent interview, the actor has opened up about how this incident affected him personally and professionally.

Career impact 'Boycotted by industry... thrown out of films' Oberoi revealed that he was boycotted by the industry after his allegations against Khan. "A point came during that time where everyone was boycotting me left and right. No one was ready to work with me, and I was thrown out of the films I had already signed," he told Prakhar Gupta on his YouTube channel. He also received threatening calls directed at him and his family members.

Personal turmoil Oberoi went into depression during this time The actor also revealed that his personal life was in turmoil during this period. "Apart from that, my personal life was completely in a mess. I went into depression... I asked the 'Why me?' question a lot," he said. "All she [his mother] said was, 'Did you ever ask yourself that question when you were winning awards, making films and getting followed by fans?'"