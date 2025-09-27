Next Article
Rajat Bedi on Vera-Kareena comparison: 'New experience for us'
Entertainment
Rajat Bedi's daughter Vera went viral after attending Aryan Khan's directorial debut in Mumbai—social media couldn't stop comparing her to Kareena Kapoor Khan.
Rajat admits the sudden fame was a "new experience" for the family, especially since Vera has never been exposed to anything like this and is overwhelmed by the global attention.
Vera's brother Vivaan is also set to debut
Vera is overwhelmed by all the buzz (even calls from the US and Dubai).
Meanwhile, Rajat shared that his son Vivaan is set for his own Bollywood debut after working behind the scenes with Aryan Khan for two years.
Through it all, Rajat says he wants both kids to stay humble and grounded as they step into the spotlight.