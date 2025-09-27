Filmfare Awards 2025: 'Stree 2,' Alia, Kartik score nominations 

The nominations for the 70th Hyundai Filmfare Awards have been announced. The prestigious ceremony is scheduled to take place on October 11 at EKA Arena in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The event aims to honor the best talent in Hindi cinema, including directors, actors, storytellers, and technicians who bring stories to life on screen. Here are the major nominees across various categories.

Best Film Best Film and Best Director The nominees for the Best Film category include Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Article 370, Laapataa Ladies, Kill, and Stree 2. Best Director category nominees are Amar Kaushik (Stree 2), Anees Bazmee (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3), Aditya Suhas Jambhale (Article 370), Kiran Rao (Laapataa Ladies), and Nikhil Nagesh Bhat (Kill). The Critics' Award for Best Film nominees are Laapataa Ladies (Kiran Rao), Maidaan (Amit Ravindernath Sharma), Merry Christmas (Sriram Raghavan), I Want to Talk (Shoojit Sircar), and The Buckingham Murders (Hansal Mehta).

Acting nominations Best Actor (Male/Female) nominees are Kartik Aaryan (Chandu Champion), Abhishek Bachchan (I Want to Talk), Akshay Kumar (Sarfira), Ajay Devgn (Maidaan), Hrithik Roshan (Fighter), and Rajkummar Rao (Stree 2) have been nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan (Crew), Alia Bhatt (Jigra), Kriti Sanon (Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya), Shraddha Kapoor (Stree 2), Tabu (Crew), and Yami Gautam (Article 370) are the nominees for Best Actor in a Leading Role Female.

Technical nominations Best Music Album, Lyrics The Best Music Album nominees are Bad Newz (Prem & Hardeep, Rochak Kohli, Vishal Mishra, Lijo George-DJ Chetas, Abhijeet Srivastava, and Karan Aujla), Laapataa Ladies (Ram Sampath), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (Pritam), Maidaan (A R Rahman), Stree 2 (Sachin-Jigar), and Teri Baaton... (Tanishk Bagchi, Sachin-Jigar, Mitraz). The Best Lyrics nominees are Kausar Munir (Sarphira-Chandu Champion), Prashant Pandey (Sajni-Laapataa Ladies), Siddhant Kaushal (Nikat-Kill), Swanand Kirkire (Dheeme Dheeme-Laapataa Ladies) and Varun Grover (Raat Akeli Thi-Merry Christmas).