Box office: 'OG' collects ₹100cr+ on day 1

They Call Him OG, a gritty action thriller directed by Sujeeth, is making serious waves at the box office. Starring Pawan Kalyan as OG—a former gangster pulled back into Mumbai's 1990s underworld—the film also features Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Prakash Raj, Arjun Das, and Sriya Reddy. The story dives into power struggles and revenge after a mysterious explosives container goes missing.

'OG' marks the biggest opening of the year OG has smashed records with the biggest domestic opening of 2024—grossing about ₹100cr on day one (including ₹25cr from premieres), outdoing even Rajinikanth's Coolie.

Despite a sharp drop on day two, it still crossed ₹104cr domestically within 48 hours.

Occupancy rates soared above 50% for night shows in Telugu states.

'OG' shines globally, too The film isn't just big in India—it pulled in over $3.6 million (₹30cr) from North America alone, pushing its worldwide opening close to ₹144cr.

That puts OG right up there with recent blockbusters like Saaho and Leo.