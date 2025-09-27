'Salman-Aishwarya-Vivek' controversy: Actor reflects on how it affected family

Oberoi's career and personal life aftermath

After the controversy, Oberoi faced industry boycotts, lost film roles, and even received threatening calls. He described this period as personally rough, leading to depression and tough times at home.

Despite these setbacks, he kept acting in movies like Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007) and Krrish 3 (2013), though he never fully regained his earlier momentum.

These days, he balances acting with business ventures and looks back on those years with more perspective.