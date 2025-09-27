'Salman-Aishwarya-Vivek' controversy: Actor reflects on how it affected family
Vivek Oberoi recently reflected on the emotional and professional fallout from his 2003 press conference, where he accused Salman Khan of threatening him over Aishwarya Rai.
The incident sent shockwaves through Bollywood and deeply affected Oberoi's career and family—he shared that his parents especially struggled during that time.
Oberoi's career and personal life aftermath
After the controversy, Oberoi faced industry boycotts, lost film roles, and even received threatening calls. He described this period as personally rough, leading to depression and tough times at home.
Despite these setbacks, he kept acting in movies like Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007) and Krrish 3 (2013), though he never fully regained his earlier momentum.
These days, he balances acting with business ventures and looks back on those years with more perspective.