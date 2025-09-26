'The Bads of Bollywood 2' is coming, confirms Rajat Bedi!

Rajat Bedi , who made a comeback to the screen with Aryan Khan 's Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, has confirmed that his character will have a bigger role in the upcoming second season. Speaking to News18 Showsha, he said, "Yes, season two is happening. It's in the works. I'm hopeful that audiences are going to see more of me in the second season."

Character details 'Suddenly, my life has taken a U-turn' In The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Bedi plays Jaraj Saxena, a washed-up actor who has been trying to make a comeback to the industry for 15 years. He revealed that his character is quite similar to his real life, as he too has been trying to return to Bollywood. "Suddenly, my life has taken a U-turn. I'm getting so much love from all around the world."

Career shift Here's how Khan offered him the role Bedi also opened up about how he got the role in The Ba***ds of Bollywood. He revealed that he was in Canada when a colleague told him that Khan wanted to meet him. "I rushed to Mumbai. I remember the date also. It was December 21-22, 2022." "He was very sure that he wanted only me for the role... If I didn't do the role, he wouldn't have this character in the show."