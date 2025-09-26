Delhi HC bars Sunjay Kapur's kids from leaking will details
What's the story
The Delhi High Court on Friday directed all parties involved in the dispute over late businessman Sunjay Kapur's property not to disclose any details about his personal assets and liabilities to the media. This order was passed by Justice Jyoti Singh while hearing a plea filed by Kapur's widow, Priya, who sought permission to file a list of his assets in a sealed cover with confidentiality clauses.
Legal proceedings
Will to be shared with defendants
The court also ordered that a copy of Kapur's will be provided to the defendant, with an undertaking that it would be used discreetly and not leaked to the public. A day earlier, on Thursday, the court had expressed concerns over filing Kapur's personal assets and liabilities in a sealed cover, stating it may be "problematic" as his two children from former wife-actor Karisma Kapoor have the right to question these disclosed assets.
Plea details
Appearance of the will at the center of the case
Priya had sought the court's permission to file the list of Kapur's personal assets and liabilities in a sealed cover, with the parties bound by confidentiality. Alternatively, she proposed the constitution of a "confidentiality club" for this purpose. Kapoor and Kapur's kids, Samaira and Kiaan, approached the HC earlier this month, seeking their share of their father's wealth. They also raised questions about the sudden appearance of an alleged last will of Kapur dated March 21, 2025.