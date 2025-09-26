Boney reveals Sridevi's wedding ring was picked by ex-wife Mona Entertainment Sep 26, 2025

Boney Kapoor got candid about his family in a recent interview, sharing that the wedding rings he and Sridevi wore were actually chosen by his first wife, Mona Shourie Kapoor.

"Look at this ring I'm wearing and the one Sridevi was wearing. Both were bought by Mona," he said, appreciating her efforts to keep their blended family peaceful.