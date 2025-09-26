Boney reveals Sridevi's wedding ring was picked by ex-wife Mona
Boney Kapoor got candid about his family in a recent interview, sharing that the wedding rings he and Sridevi wore were actually chosen by his first wife, Mona Shourie Kapoor.
"Look at this ring I'm wearing and the one Sridevi was wearing. Both were bought by Mona," he said, appreciating her efforts to keep their blended family peaceful.
His marriages and kids
Kapoor married Mona in 1983 and they had Arjun and Anshula.
While still married, he fell for Sridevi—then a close friend—and after years of emotional ups and downs, privately married her in June 1996.
With Sridevi, he had two daughters: Janhvi and Khushi.
Blended family dynamics
Juggling two families wasn't easy—Kapoor remembers Arjun once writing him a letter about feeling left out.
He credits Mona for raising their kids without bitterness.
After Sridevi passed away in 2018, all four siblings grew closer, with Kapoor saying their unity now shows how far they've come together as a family.