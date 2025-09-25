Sunjay Kapur inheritance case: Delhi HC rejects Priya's NDA plea   

The Delhi High Court described the non-disclosure agreement (NDA) requested by Priya Sachdev, widow of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, as "problematic" on Thursday. This remark was made during a hearing in an inheritance case involving Sachdev and Kapur's children from his second marriage to actor Karisma Kapoor . Earlier, HC had ordered Sachdev to file a list of Kapur's assets . The former model then requested a court directive for an NDA to be signed by the children before accessing the details.

Court's concern Kapur's children have right to question assets, says court Justice Jyoti Singh raised concerns about how the NDA would affect the children's ability to question disclosed assets. Justice Singh said, "It (the NDA) may be problematic for the simple reason that as the alleged beneficiaries of the estate, they (Kapoor's children) have a right to question the assets disclosed." "So, tomorrow if they have to verify and go about asking what has happened if they are bound with this confidentiality club how will they ever defend their case?"

Legal proceedings Why was Sachdev requesting non-disclosure of assets? Senior advocate Sheyl Trehan, representing Sachdev, argued that the NDA was necessary to prevent leaks from the court. "There has been a lot of media attention. Pleadings have been leaking," Trehan said. "After hearings are over, there are press conferences being held at the gate outside... it is a question of cyber security." The NDA would keep everything within the courtrooms and prevent further leaks.

Asset disclosure Bank accounts, DMAT, and other documents to be submitted sealed Trehan listed some details that Sachdev wants to submit in sealed covers, including bank accounts, DMAT, and other critical personal documents. He also mentioned that according to their information, "banks have been wiped off, there is nothing left in the bank account." The application was filed in a lawsuit by Kapoor's children, Samaira and Kiaan, against Sachdev, as well as the deceased's mother, Rani Kapur, and the purported executor of Kapur's will dated March 21.