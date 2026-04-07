Lil Nas X's assault charges could be dismissed?

Rapper Lil Nas X , whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, has been granted entry into a mental health diversion program by a California judge. This decision comes after his arrest for allegedly assaulting police officers while nearly naked in Los Angeles last August. The judge stated that if Hill successfully completes the program and abides by all laws for two years, the charges against him could be dismissed.

Reaction 'I'm thankful. Just very thankful' After the hearing, Hill expressed his gratitude to Rolling Stone magazine. He said, "I'm thankful. Just very thankful. It could have been much worse." The rapper was arrested late at night on Ventura Boulevard in just his underwear and cowboy boots. He was charged with assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest, offences that could carry up to five years in prison if he is found guilty and fails to complete the court-ordered treatment.

Court proceedings Hill's defense lawyer informed court about rapper's treatment During the hearing, Judge Alan Schneider described Hill's conduct at the time of his arrest as "aberrant" and not reflective of his usual behavior, reported BBC. The judge added that he "appears to be doing very well" and that "when treated, he is much better off and society is much better off." Hill's defense lawyer told the court that he spent two months at a treatment facility in Arizona following his arrest.

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