Lil Nas X requests diversion in felony battery case

Grammy-winning artist Lil Nas X , whose real name is Montero Hill, has requested a diversion in his felony police battery case. The request was made during a court appearance on Thursday (March 12) in Van Nuys, California . His attorney, Christy O'Connor, sought a short delay to file a motion for an unspecified diversion program. According to Rolling Stone, diversion programs generally lead to charges being dismissed if defendants complete treatment/rehabilitation. The judge has scheduled the next hearing for April 6.

Fan message 'I really love, and I miss you' After the court hearing, Lil Nas X addressed his fans outside the courthouse. He said, "All I wanted to say is to my fans, I really love, and I miss you, and I appreciate your support so much, and I can't wait to be back hugging you guys." The singer was arrested in August after allegedly walking around naked on Ventura Blvd., Los Angeles.

Legal proceedings Details of the arrest and charges The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) responded to reports of a "nude man walking in the street" on August 21, leading to Lil Nas X's arrest. A criminal complaint revealed that he allegedly used "force and violence [to] inflict an injury" upon three police officers. Days later, the singer appeared before a judge, waived his arraignment, and pleaded not guilty to three counts of battery causing injury to a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer.

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Bail details Bail granted with conditions Lil Nas X was granted bail at $75,000 with conditions including attending four Narcotics Anonymous meetings weekly. He was released from jail later. The singer later addressed the incident via an Instagram video message, assuring fans he would be okay. His attorney, O'Connor, had denied allegations of drug involvement in the incident, stating it was an "absolute aberration" in his life.

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