Lil Tjay arrested in rapper Offset's shooting case

Rapper Lil Tjay, aka Tione Jayden Merritt, has been arrested in Florida following a shooting incident that involved artist Offset . The altercation took place outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Monday night. Page Six confirmed that Tjay was taken into custody and charged with disorderly conduct related to affray. His bail has been set at $500, and he has also been charged with a traffic violation.

Incident specifics Offset shot and hospitalized The shooting incident was first reported late on Monday (US time), with initial reports suggesting that Offset had sustained injuries near the hotel. A representative for the rapper later confirmed to the outlet, stating, "We can confirm Offset was shot and is currently at the hospital receiving medical care." The statement added that he is stable and under observation.

Denial issued Tjay has not been 'charged with any shooting': Attorney Amid speculation on social media about Tjay's involvement in the shooting, his attorney, Dawn M. Florio, has denied these claims. She stated in a statement, "We are issuing this release in regards to false rumors that Lil Tjay was involved in a shooting...which [resulted] in non-life-threatening injuries to Offset, formerly a member of Migos." "Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting. Any reporting to the contrary is false."

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