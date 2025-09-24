5 milestones that shaped Lily Collins's Hollywood career

Lily Collins, the daughter of musician Phil Collins, has made a name for herself in Hollywood with her talent and versatility. From starting her career as a model to becoming a celebrated actor, Collins has done it all. From starring in critically acclaimed films to becoming a fashion icon, she has done it all. Here's a look at some of her career highlights that made her a household name.

#1 Early beginnings in modeling Before making her mark in acting, Collins started off as a model. She appeared in several magazines and walked the ramp for some of the biggest names in fashion. This modeling stint gave her the confidence to enter the world of acting. Her early exposure to the industry helped her develop an understanding of style and presentation, which she later translated into her on-screen roles.

#2 Breakthrough role in 'The Blind Side' Collins's breakthrough role came with the movie The Blind Side, where she played the daughter of Sandra Bullock's character. The film was a critical and commercial success, earning over $300 million worldwide. Collins's performance was praised for its depth and maturity, despite being a young actor at the time. This role proved her potential to take on complex characters.

#3 Star turn with 'Mirror Mirror' In 2012, Collins starred as Snow White in the fantasy film Mirror Mirror. The movie showcased her ability to carry a lead role and appealed to a younger audience with its modern twist on the classic fairy tale. Her portrayal was lauded for its charm and grace, further establishing her as a versatile actor capable of handling diverse genres.

#4 Acclaimed performance in 'Love, Rosie' Love, Rosie is another film that highlights Collins's acting prowess. The romantic comedy-drama, which is based on Cecelia Ahern's novel, features Collins as Rosie Dunne, who navigates through life's ups and downs with her best friend Alex. The film was praised for its heartfelt storytelling and chemistry between the leads, with Collins receiving accolades for her relatable performance.