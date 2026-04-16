Lindsay Lohan's stepmother held for alleged attack on husband
What's the story
Kate Lohan, the stepmother of actor Lindsay Lohan, has been arrested for allegedly assaulting her estranged husband, Lindsay's father, Michael Lohan. The incident reportedly occurred when Lohan and Michael were to exchange their children at the house in Harris County, Texas. According to reports from Page Six and TMZ, an argument broke out after Lohan was woken up from sleep.
Details
The situation escalated into a violent confrontation
The situation reportedly escalated into a violent confrontation, with Lohan allegedly throwing punches at Michael and giving him a bloody nose. In an extreme act of rage, she is also said to have thrown a knife at him from the kitchen, which fortunately missed its mark. The police were called to the scene and arrested Lohan on the spot.
Investigation
Lohan was under the influence of alcohol at the time
Court records reveal that Lohan was under the influence of alcohol at the time of her arrest. As a part of her bail conditions, she has been ordered to undergo alcohol testing. She has also been prohibited from contacting Michael, with whom she shares two sons: Landon and Logan Lohan. The bail for her release has been set at $35,000.
History
Lohan and Michael's tumultuous history
This isn't the first time Lohan has found herself on the wrong side of the law. In 2024, she was convicted of assaulting a family member. Their tumultuous relationship has seen several such incidents over the years. Last February, Michael was arrested for assault after allegedly physically attacking Lohan while he was outside one of her doctor's appointments.