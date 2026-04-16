Lindsay Lohan's stepmother held for alleged attack on husband

Kate Lohan, the stepmother of actor Lindsay Lohan , has been arrested for allegedly assaulting her estranged husband, Lindsay's father, Michael Lohan. The incident reportedly occurred when Lohan and Michael were to exchange their children at the house in Harris County, Texas. According to reports from Page Six and TMZ, an argument broke out after Lohan was woken up from sleep.

Details The situation escalated into a violent confrontation The situation reportedly escalated into a violent confrontation, with Lohan allegedly throwing punches at Michael and giving him a bloody nose. In an extreme act of rage, she is also said to have thrown a knife at him from the kitchen, which fortunately missed its mark. The police were called to the scene and arrested Lohan on the spot.

Investigation Lohan was under the influence of alcohol at the time Court records reveal that Lohan was under the influence of alcohol at the time of her arrest. As a part of her bail conditions, she has been ordered to undergo alcohol testing. She has also been prohibited from contacting Michael, with whom she shares two sons: Landon and Logan Lohan. The bail for her release has been set at $35,000.

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